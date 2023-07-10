2023 Tillman Scholar: Gregory Zaborski Jr.

Marine Corps | Stanford University | Ph.D., Material Science and Engineering Fung Fellowship · Follow · Jul 10 2 min read -- Listen Share

Gregory served as a infantry team leader in the Marine Corps, deploying in 2008 on the USS Tarawa with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and then in 2009 deploying to Helmand Province, Afghanistan for Operation Khanjar, the largest Marine offensive since the Battle of Fallujah and the biggest offensive airlift by the Marines since the Vietnam War.

After transferring from Saddleback Community College, Gregory earned a BS degree in mechanical engineering from University of California–Berkeley as a PGA-Chevron Langley Scholar. His service continued with the Fung Fellowship program, where he developed innovative viable solutions to address real-world challenges for underserved communities alongside industry and community partners for social good. He served on the vice chancellor’s student advisory committee, steering a 10-year strategic planning committee to empower thought leaders and global citizens to address society’s greatest challenges.

“As a scientist, I am curious about developing disruptive innovative quantum technologies that will revolutionize the way we live.”

Gregory is currently pursuing his PhD at Stanford University in the materials science and engineering department, engineering designer quantum materials as a National Science Foundation graduate research fellow. While serving on the School of Engineering dean’s graduate student advisory council, he developed an award that recognizes exceptional work done by graduate students that reflects dedication towards justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Looking ahead 20 years, he did not want to know that the most impactful thing he did for society was not serving in the Marines, but technologically innovating in his post-military career for social good. Gregory is passionate about developing quantum informational science technologies delivering quantum impact towards solving societies most vexing challenges.